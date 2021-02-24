Mississippi National Guard provides water tankers for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More water tank trucks have arrived in Jackson thanks to the Mississippi National Guard. The four locations add more distribution sites for neighbors to fill tubs and containers with water.

From 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the remainder of the week, the trucks will be at Forest Hill High School, Provine High School, Calloway High School and Walton Elementary School.

The tankers provide homeowners and businesses with non-drinking water. Neighbors are asked to bring their own containers.

Governor Tate Reeves turned to the National Guard Tuesday night.

Stephen McCraney, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said, “When you turn on resources with funding to go get contracts for water, but you find out there’s no tankers available, all of them had been shipped somewhere else. So when you go through that continuum, we find out our last source to resort is the Mississippi National Guard. These citizen shoulders have done a great job in getting a last-minute mission up here in the City of Jackson to speed the recovery and get their water back on in a faster pace.”

There are other tanker locations and bottled water distribution sites across Jackson being done at the city and county level.