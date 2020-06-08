Mississippi National Guard returns from Washington, D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, 400 activated Mississippi National Guard service members returned home from their mission in support of civil authorities in Washington D.C.

According to leaders, the MSNG’s mission as Task Force Magnolia was to provide military and strategic support to law enforcement ensuring a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia.

“Mississippi is a fortunate state,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard. “We have young men and women who are diversely qualified in their professions. We are putting the right skillsets to assist with identified needs from COVID-19 testing, support to civil authorities during civil unrest and support to MEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency) during natural disaster weather response. We are a trained and ready force and we are responding to missions in our communities, throughout our state and in missions overseas in the Middle East region,” said Boyles.

The MSNG was part of a larger contingent of approximately 5,000 national guard Soldiers activated from 11 states in support of civil authorities in the District of Columbia due to the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

LATEST STORIES: