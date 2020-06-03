Mississippi National Guard sends 400 soldiers to Washington, D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi National Guard, 400 service members arrived in Washington, D.C., to provide military and strategic support to law enforcement amid protests after the death of George Floyd.

Officials said MSNG’s first priorities are to safeguard lives and protect property while we assist civil authorities in restoring good order and peace within the area of operation. State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security.

The MSNG is part of a larger contingent of National Guard soldiers activated from various states in support of civil authorities in the District of Columbia.