Mississippi National Guard service members reunite with families

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi National Guard welcomed home the 114th Military Police Company from Clinton, a subordinate element of the 112th Military Police Battalion headquartered in Canton.
Ninety activated Mississippi National Guard service members reunited with their families at the 172d Airlift Wing in Flowood.
