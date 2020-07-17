Mississippi National Guard to implement safety measures during training camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi National Guard will host its annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center during the end of July through August with additional safety strategies.

“Mississippi is fortunate. We are made up of talented men and women who are diversely qualified in our professions,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “We are currently putting the right skill sets in place to assist with needs associated with COVID-19 testing, support to civil authorities during civil unrest, and support to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency during weather related events. We train to be a ready force – ready to respond to missions in our communities, throughout our state, the nation and in missions overseas.”

The safety measures will include daily screening of all personnel for temperature and potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Units will transition straight to a field-training environment to maintain social distancing while accomplishing essential annual training.

Increased hand washing stations or hand sanitizing stations will also be located at the entrances of buildings and high traffic areas.

