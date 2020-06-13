Mississippi native and actress speaks out on changes of the state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Native and actress Aunjanue Ellis is gaining attention across social media for calling on change in the magnolia state.

In a video dedicated to Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves, Ellis details how the state flag has been part of the death and destruction of African-Americans in Mississippi and across the country.

She says when George Floyd called out for his deceased mother while dying on the ground from being kneeled on– that should have resonated with her motherly instincts– prompting her to speak up to Governor Reeves.

“That march that happened in Jackson last weekend, that happened in front of her house. In front of her house. It wasn’t just black people out there, it was white people out there too. So it’s not just African Mississippians who want another kind of future for the state of Mississippi, it’s white Mississippians too who are tired of this.”

Ellis says she’s not calling out Mrs. Reeves, but instead appealing to her– and she hopes to get a response.