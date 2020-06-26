Mississippi native, country music singer Faith Hill calls for flag removal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi native and country music singer Faith Hill is calling for Mississippi lawmakers to change the state flag.

She expressed her position on Twitter saying it is a “direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters.”

The full statement is below:

To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music. Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag). I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters. I urge the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow Friday, June 26 on ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi. Faith Hill, Country Music Singer

