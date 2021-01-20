Mississippi native & Emmy award-winning composer’s piece chosen for inauguration

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In a day of firsts in the United States, Emmy award-winning composer Julie Giroux, who is a Mississippi native, was part of the historic day.

Giroux was told by her producer that one of her pieces would be played during the presidential inauguration.

“I thought, okay, that’s great. And then the colonel texted me and said, ‘Julie, I think you know we’re playing your music at the inauguration, but I wanted to let you know we’re playing it when we introduce Kamala Harris.’ That’s when I was like, oh my gosh, and your blood just turns to water at that point,” she said.

The piece chosen was Giroux’s Symphony No. III. The piece was commissioned by the Air Force.

“I’m also going to be the first woman to have music performed at the inauguration. So she’s the first vice president, and in some scale way, way lower than that comes the part where I’m having music played.”

She continued, “But it’s a great day for all involved. I mean, I don’t care what your political affiliations are. It’s two firsts, and one big one for sure. You know today, there’s going to be lots of little girls that can see what can be for them, whether they want to go into composing or politics.”

Giroux said this a big honor, and she would put this performance right up there with any Emmy she won.