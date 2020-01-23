Mississippi natives nominated for Grammy Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Mississippians are nominees at this year’s 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
The nominees include Bobby Rush, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Bobbie Gentry.
***Denotes Mississippi nominee
Best Traditional Blues Album:
***Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
***Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
Best Historical Album
***The Girl From Chicaksaw County- The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New AGe MMusic 1980-1990, Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Click here to learn more about the nominees.
You can watch the GRAMMYS on WJTV 12 News on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.