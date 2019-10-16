Mississippi neighbors can take part in Community Shred Days

Mississippians who need to shred sensitive documents will soon be able to take part in three separate Community Shred Days.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians who need to shred sensitive documents will soon be able to take part in three separate Community Shred Days.

The events will be held on October 21 in Greenville, October 28 in Jackson and October 30 in Horn Lake.

If you plan to participant, you may bring up to three bags or boxes of sensitive documents to be shredded at no charge. This service is first-come, first-served, and it is not open to businesses. A shredding truck will remain at each location until the truck is full or the scheduled end time.

For more information about the event or about protecting your identity, visit www.agjimhood.com. Any questions can be addressed by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or toll free at 1-800-281-4418.