Mississippi neighbors have mixed feelings about new CDC guidelines on face masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control of Preventions (CDC) took a major step towards returning to pre-pandemic life by easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

People in Mississippi have expressed mixed feelings about the decision. Some are excited, but others feel masks should still be required a little while longer.

The changes still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor areas and public transit, like buses and planes. These changes are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

Anna Weaver, a Mississippian, said, “I think it’s great. I’m kind of worried about being able to enforce it. So, I work in retail. I feel like there’s no real good way because who’s going to know. It’s not like we’re going to check medical cards and things like that in the store.”

Some neighbors in the Jackson-metro area say now that the vaccination is available for more people, it’s time to return to normal life.

“Since it started, we’ve been saying what is the CDC saying? So now that they’re saying that it’s good, we should trust them,” said Derick Mercadel.

Older members of the community are more hesitant about removing face coverings.

“I think they should still wear them for a while because the virus is still out there, and it be new cases every day, so it’s steady spreading,” Dwight Pinkston said.

“I feel like we should wear it until we are comfortable letting go of the mask. Me being my age, I will continue to wear mine until I feel comfortable. I have had both of my shots, but still, I’m going to wear it until probably the end of the year, and I also feel like I’m not going to let anyone play with my life,” stated Cardealiur Clay.

According to the CDC, only about 25 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.