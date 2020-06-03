Mississippi officials partner with law enforcement to ensure peaceful protests

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State and local leaders in Mississippi said they’re working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to protect communities from violent protesting while preserving citizens’ First Amendment right.

Mike Hurst and Chad Lamar, United States Attorneys for the Southern and Northern Districts of Mississippi, and Michelle Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Field Office announced agents will apprehend and charge agitators who have taken over peaceful protests and are engaging in violations of federal law.

“What happened to George Floyd in Minnesota was heartbreaking and a travesty, but I am proud of the way Mississippians have responded by exercising their First Amendment rights peacefully. We will continue to protect people’s constitutional rights to speak and assemble. But I want to be very clear – we will not hesitate to prosecute those who break our laws and cause harm and destruction. Law and order will be maintained coequally with the lawful exercise of individual liberties. We took an oath to support and defend the American people and the Constitution, and we will continue to do just that,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.

“Recent events have hurt and scarred our nation and people have every right to be angry,” remarked U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar. “We share the anger and disgust felt across our country and the world. People understandably want their voices to be heard in the continued fight for justice and we support that right. We are thankful that so many Mississippians have come together to seek and promote justice in peaceful and productive ways. But, please continue to do so peacefully. As we scratch and claw our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing we need is more violence and further loss.”