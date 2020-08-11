Mississippi parents able to print immunization records at home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now offering a way for parents to check their child’s immunizations record online and print out the required Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) for school registration.

MyIR Mobile is an internet-based portal that gives consumers access to their official state immunization records based on information housed in the Mississippi Immunization Information eXchange (MIIX).

MyIR Mobile allows users to see their own immunization records and add family members to their profiles in order to see if their child is up-to-date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certified Form 121 can be downloaded and printed.

“Prior to this service, parents had to get the Form 121 from their pediatrician or healthcare provider. This always caused a huge rush in the weeks leading up to the beginning of a new school year,” said MSDH Director of Immunization Jennifer Fulcher. “This program will save time and save a trip to the doctor’s office or county health department.”

MyIR Mobile requires identity verification through a phone number or email address to keep records safe and secure. Only immunization records of Mississippi neighbors are accessible through this program.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There is also a vaccination requirement for 7th grade entry.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

