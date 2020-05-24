Mississippi poet is awarded Guggenheim fellowship

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A University of Mississippi professor who has published four collections of poetry has been named a Guggenheim Fellow.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil said in a university news release that she will use the fellowship to focus on new poems. She says they will be “inspired by natural history and folklore and navigating what it means to help raise a half-Asian American family in the American South.”

Nezhukumatathil was born in Chicago to parents who emigrated from the Philippines and India. She teaches literature and creative writing.

She is among the 175 Guggenheim fellowship recipients among about 3,000 applicants.