MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – One of two people accused in a stabbing death in south Mississippi is in custody.

Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman says 19-year-old Isaiah Clark, of Meridian, surrendered to authorities about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Meridian Star reports Clark faces a charge of murder in the death of Jeremiah Andrew Chapman, of Newton County. He’s being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

It was not immediately known whether Clark is represented by an attorney.