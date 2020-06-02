Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Mississippi police officer suspended for alleged racial slur

News
Posted: / Updated:

MERIDIAN, Miss. – A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay after he allegedly used a racial slur against a fellow officer.

Meridian Police Officer Joey Lawn is accused of calling a black officer the n-word. Lawn is a K-9 supervisor who has been with the department for more than 10 years.

Interim Meridian Police Chief Charles Coleman told WTOK-TV the incident happened in 2018 and resurfaced recently.

Coleman said Lawn will remain suspended until the investigation is completed. Further details were not released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories