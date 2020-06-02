Mississippi police officer suspended for alleged racial slur

MERIDIAN, Miss. – A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay after he allegedly used a racial slur against a fellow officer.

Meridian Police Officer Joey Lawn is accused of calling a black officer the n-word. Lawn is a K-9 supervisor who has been with the department for more than 10 years.

Interim Meridian Police Chief Charles Coleman told WTOK-TV the incident happened in 2018 and resurfaced recently.

Coleman said Lawn will remain suspended until the investigation is completed. Further details were not released.