Mississippi post offices resume normal operations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Mississippi Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas 369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395 and 396 have resumed normal operations, according to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). This includes retail service, mail delivery and drop shipments.

Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas 386, 387, 388, 389 and 397 have also resumed normal operations. However, officials said the hours of operation may vary depending on weather conditions.

The Jackson, MS, Bulk Mail Entry Unit, 401 E. South St., will be open on Wednesday, February 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.