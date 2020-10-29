Mississippi Power announces multi-day restoration for customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power announced that its transmission and distribution system experienced significant damage from Hurricane Zeta, therefore, customers should prepare for a multi-day restoration event.

The company said it will have every possible resource available working and asks for patience as crews work to restore service.

