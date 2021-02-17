Mississippi Power completes winter storm restoration work

JACKSON, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Power has restored service to more than 95 percent of its customers who can receive power after the winter storm brought snow, ice and record cold temperatures across the state.

More than 34,000 customers were impacted by Winter Storm Uri as it moved through the area on Monday and more than 90 percent of those customers had service restored by the end of that workday. The remaining customers, mostly in the hard-hit Meridian area, were completed by the end of the day on Tuesday as temperatures remained below freezing.

More winter weather is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, so customers are urged to be alert for changing conditions.

“We have a storm-tested plan in place, and we will continue to safely work that plan until every light is on,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “Our linemen deeply appreciate the many messages and displays of support from our customers.”

The company said it is prepared to secure additional resources and respond to any service disruptions from this next winter weather system.