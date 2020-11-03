Mississippi Power’s Hurricane Zeta restoration effort

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 90 thousand Mississippi Power customers lost power because of Hurricane Zeta.

Monday marked day five of Hurricane Zeta restoration efforts and while homeowners are waiting for the lights to come back on, the polls will up and running Tuesday’s elections.

“All of the polling places that we serve that’s located in South Mississippi will have electricity and will be ready to go on Tuesday for the election,” said Jeff Shepherd with Mississippi Power.

Shepherd said the storm team has made a tremendous progress.

Sunday morning, over 20,000 customers needed power. As of Monday afternoon, that number was cut down to less than 2,500. Thanks to the help of additional outside resources.

Mississippi Power deployed outside line crew resources from 18 states around the country such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio, and Arkansas.

Mississippi Power set a goal of having 95% of power restored by Monday at midnight.

Shepherd said by 6 PM on Monday they were already at 99%.

