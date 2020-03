JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters cast their ballots in the 2020 Mississippi Primary Election on Tuesday. One of the races on the ballot is for U.S. House District 3.

Incumbent Rep. Michael Guest has been challenged by James Tulp in the Republican primary. Dorothy “Dot” Benford and Katelyn Lee are running as Democrats in the race.

The primary winners will face off in the November election.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. Click here to keep up with the results once polls close.