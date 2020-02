JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition will hold a block party and rally on behalf of those who are incarcerated Sunday evening.

The event will have guest speakers, such as Jakyah Cates and Christopher Cotton, who will lift up the voices of family of inmates and people who were formerly incarcerated.

There will be free food and activities will also be available for children located on the corner of Lindsey Drive and Wainwright Avenue from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.