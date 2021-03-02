Mississippi PSC issues $280,000 no-call fine against Arrowbridge Holdings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission imposed civil penalties of $280,000 against Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC for 32 violations of the state’s No-Call law.

Commissioner Brent Bailey said, “Today, we voted 3-0 to impose the penalty against Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC, which is based in Kissimmee, Florida. The Commission and the Attorney General’s Office work these cases in a joint effort to take action against companies and telemarketers that ignore the Mississippi registry. We will continue to hold these companies accountable should they continue to illegally harass Mississippians at their homes or businesses.”

The company was accused of making unauthorized telephone solicitations and failing to register with the PSC as a telephone solicitor.

“In our findings regarding the types of calls Arrowbridge made, a majority of their calls were related to vacations and timeshares,” Bailey said. “There are a few that were related to auto warranties as well.”

Leaders said after the defendant failed to answer the matter, an entry of default in the PSC’s favor was granted. The commission’s penalty is a civil fine, not a criminal action.

Mississippi maintains a “No-Call List” as part of the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act of 2003. The law prohibits those attempting to sell consumer goods and services by telephone from calling telephone numbers that appear on the list.

Mississippians who want to add their home telephone or mobile numbers to the list may call 1-800-356-6430 or go online at www.psc.ms.gov/NoCall/home.