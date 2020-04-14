Mississippi Public Service Commission gives green light to 1,000-acre solar farm

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Delta will soon be home to the largest utility-owned solar farm in the state, after receiving approval from the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Recurrent Energy, a solar facility manufacturer, will build the project on behalf of Entergy Mississippi, LLC. The project should be complete by no later than mid-2022. Once built, Entergy will assume ownership for the life of the facility.

The emissions-free, renewable energy plant will sit on approximately 1,000 acres in Sunflower County and will connect to Entergy’s transmission grid in Ruleville.

“We’re happy to have commission approval to move forward,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “The Sunflower Solar Facility will be key in helping us meet changing customer expectations. It will give us more sustainable ways to meet our customers’ energy needs while diversifying our fuel supply.”

The project will be a single-axis tracking photo-voltaic power generator.

Its 350,000 PV modules will be able to generate 100 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 16,000 homes.