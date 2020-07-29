Mississippi radio host arrested for alleged threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi radio personality William “Napoleon” Edwards was arrested by police Tuesday. Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie claims Edwards threatened him during a Facebook live broadcast Saturday.

During the broadcast, Edwards accused Archie of having felony convictions in his past. A claim Archie denies. A felony conviction would have made Archie unable to run for district supervisor. “I could have dealt with that (the accusations),” Archie said, “That wasn’t the biggest problem. But when he made the threat this past Saturday, stating that he would execute me along with others, that’s when he went a bit too far.”

Sitting in what appears to be his kitchen during a Facebook live broadcast on the page “The Cipher Voice,” Edwards spoke for nearly an hour about the supposed criminal histories of David Archie, Hinds Special Projects Officer Malcolm Johnson, and Ryan Phillips. Edwards said that the information he was releasing was like using a .22. And that on Monday he would have information more akin to a .50 caliber. “I’m going to line them sons of guns up and I’m going to execute all three of them… with information,” Edwards said.

Edwards had a past conviction for making disparaging comments against a pastor in 2018. That conviction was thrown out on appeal this past April. The court ruled that the statute used to charge Edwards was too vague and violated the 1st Amendment.

