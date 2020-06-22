Mississippi ranks 39th in Kids Count national data

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), the state continues to grow in education. Mississippi ranked 39th in the country, according to new data released in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual KIDS COUNT® 2020 Data Book. The state ranked 44th in 2019.

MDE said gains in high school graduation and 4th grade literacy contributed to the rise in achievement.

“This exciting news is the direct results of leaders, teachers, parents and students working collaboratively to lift academic performance in the state and open the doors of opportunity for students. It also reinforces the success of our national performance in 4th grade math and reading,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

This report was released after State Auditor Shad White reported that MDE failed to maintain an Office of Dropout Prevention (ODP) for the last 10 years as required by state law. MDE responded to White’s report saying the department held up its sustained record of improved student achievement over the past six years.

The 2020 KIDS COUNT® Data Book is available at www.aecf.org.

