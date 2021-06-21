Mississippi re-entry drive-thru job fair to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced that the Mississippi Re-Entry Drive-Thru Job Fair will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, June 23. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, entering at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Amite Street at Gate 1.

The annual Governor’s Job Fair is open to the public without charge and provides participants the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.

“This is a great chance to provide support for Mississippians who want to work during these difficult times. Opportunity is out there, and we want to unlock it for the people of this great state,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

“We have been working with our community partners on this event for a while now. The Mississippi Department of Corrections is putting this event on, and we are excited to partner with them on this innovative way to promote the hiring of Mississippi’s returning citizens,” stated Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network.

Important information about the job fair:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Please bring your own Masks. They will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff

Attendees will NOT be allowed to leave their vehicles

Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

“On-the-spot hires occur frequently at our job fairs, so please be patient with us during this event. We will get you through as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Todd.