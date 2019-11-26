Mississippi receives $11 million for public transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao on Monday announced the Federal Transit Administration is giving Mississippi $11 million to improve public transportation in the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the Federal Transit Administration is giving Mississippi $11 million to improve public transportation in the state.

The money awarded to Mississippi will be split into two different projects:

$5.4 million is being given to the Coast Transit Authority to build a bridge between the Gulfport Transit Center and Jones Park Bus Station, also in Gulfport. The FTA says the bridge will improve pedestrian safety while improving mobility between the two buildings.

$5.68 million is being given to the Mississippi Department of Transportation to purchase new buses. The new buses will help expand bus services across the state and help those who use public transportation. In a separate release, MDOT says the funding will go to help meet the growing need for replacement and service expansion vehicles, especially in rural areas.

Nationwide, the FTA is awarding $423 million in grants. The FTA says requests for funding exceeded available funds. Applications were submitted for 318 projects totaling $1.9 billion.