JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that it has invested $230 million in Mississippi for two rail improvement projects.

In Mississippi, selected projects include:

Gulf Coast Corridor Improvement Project (Up to $178,435,333)

National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)

According to officials, this project will restore passenger service in a region that has not had access to it since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Investments will make several track and signal-related improvements, grade crossing upgrades, and station improvements to add two new daily round trips between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.

Gloster Southern Railroad Restoration Project (Up to $52,000,000)

Town of Gloster, Mississippi

The project will fund final design, right of way acquisition, and construction activities for various track-related improvements, upgrades to certain grade crossings, and rehabilitation of multiple bridges and culverts. These infrastructure improvements will reestablish rail service that was discontinued in 2009 on an estimated 35-mile segment of Gloster Southern Railroad.