JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that it has invested $230 million in Mississippi for two rail improvement projects.

In Mississippi, selected projects include:

  • Gulf Coast Corridor Improvement Project (Up to $178,435,333)

National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)

According to officials, this project will restore passenger service in a region that has not had access to it since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Investments will make several track and signal-related improvements, grade crossing upgrades, and station improvements to add two new daily round trips between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.

Town of Gloster, Mississippi

The project will fund final design, right of way acquisition, and construction activities for various track-related improvements, upgrades to certain grade crossings, and rehabilitation of multiple bridges and culverts. These infrastructure improvements will reestablish rail service that was discontinued in 2009 on an estimated 35-mile segment of Gloster Southern Railroad.