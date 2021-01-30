Mississippi receives $32 million grant for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $32 million to the State of Mississippi for costs for the COVID-19 vaccine mission.

The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period. These costs can include:

Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;

Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;

Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;

Emergency medical care;

Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;

Communications to disseminate public information.

“This assistance for vaccination efforts will make a tremendous impact on the expenses incurred by the state of Mississippi due to COVID-19. A 100% reimbursement means less of a burden to taxpayers. We continue to work closely with our federal and state partners to ensure all Mississippians that can, will have the vaccine,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.