Mississippi receives $32 million grant for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $32 million to the State of Mississippi for costs for the COVID-19 vaccine mission.
The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period. These costs can include:
- Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;
- Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;
- Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;
- Emergency medical care;
- Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;
- Communications to disseminate public information.
“This assistance for vaccination efforts will make a tremendous impact on the expenses incurred by the state of Mississippi due to COVID-19. A 100% reimbursement means less of a burden to taxpayers. We continue to work closely with our federal and state partners to ensure all Mississippians that can, will have the vaccine,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.