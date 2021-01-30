Mississippi receives $32 million grant for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $32 million to the State of Mississippi for costs for the COVID-19 vaccine mission.

The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period. These costs can include:

  • Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;
  • Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;
  • Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;
  • Emergency medical care;
  • Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;
  • Communications to disseminate public information.

“This assistance for vaccination efforts will make a tremendous impact on the expenses incurred by the state of Mississippi due to COVID-19. A 100% reimbursement means less of a burden to taxpayers. We continue to work closely with our federal and state partners to ensure all Mississippians that can, will have the vaccine,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

