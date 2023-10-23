JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 15,000 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 General Election.

As of Monday, October 23, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 23,321 absentee ballots requested, 22,697 absentee ballots sent, and 15,858 absentee ballots received.

As a reminder, the requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local circuit clerk’s office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from circuit clerk offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to circuit clerk offices.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 7) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.