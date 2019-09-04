Mississippi Red Cross sending workers to help with Dorian recovery

Volunteers with the Mississippi Regional Red Cross left Wednesday to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Dorian on the East Coast.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteers with the Mississippi Regional Red Cross left Wednesday to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Dorian on the East Coast.

The three members leaving Wednesday were set to leave the Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport at 6:00 a.m. The group was supposed to leave later in the day but due to Hurricane Dorian their flight was rescheduled.

The three volunteers will fly to Charleston, South Carolina to help work in Red Cross shelters there.

Members left earlier in the week to help with preparations in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

On Tuesday, Members drove emergency response vehicles to a staging area in Montgomery, Alabama.