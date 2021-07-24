Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program accepting applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- If you either qualify for unemployment, experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, assistance is here for you.

The Mississippi Home Corporation received approximately $186 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the U.S. Department of Treasury. The money will support people having trouble affording rent and other bills. It will be given out up until September 30, 2021.

Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance to make rent and utility payments current. Some people said the process to apply wasn’t hard at all.

“It was extremely helpful to me because I had already been approved for assistance but I didn’t get as much as I need assistance with and it was nowhere online that you could recertify to get more assistance, so I had to come in and it was very helpful that I came in because it was the only way that I could get more assistance with my utilities and rent,” said Vanessa Kirk.

For people who are looking to get the rental assistance help you can find out more here.