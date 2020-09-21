Mississippi Republican Party to elect new chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith announced his intention to call a State Executive Committee meeting to elect a new chairman of the MSGOP.

“All Republicans should be grateful for Lucien Smith’s steady stewardship of the party,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “He has been a great chairman, and will continue to be an important figure in Mississippi.”

“Serving as Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party has been the greatest honor of my professional life and I am proud of what we have achieved,” Lucien Smith said. “In the last election, thanks to the hard work of party activists and staff across the state, for the first time ever Republicans swept all eight statewide offices, reclaimed the Public Service Commission, and achieved a supermajority in the Senate to match the supermajority in the House. The Republican Party is as strong as it has ever been in Mississippi, and the state is better for it. After three years in this role, I believe it is time for a new Chairman. I appreciate the confidence of the Governor and the Committee as we have gone through the county, state, and national convention processes.”

According to Smith, he intends to support Frank Bordeaux for the role.

Bordeaux currently serves as Vice President, Property and Casualty for BXS Insurance in Mississippi. He was also selected by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve on the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

LATEST STORIES: