Mississippi River slowly receding after historic flooding

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The flooding in the Yazoo Backwater is slowly receding, but once the water goes down, the work is not over.

According to John Elfer with the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, all of the floodgates are open. It may take months, but when the water does recede, homeowners need to be aware of what’s lurking below the surface.

Elfer said, “You’ve got chemical products from agriculture. You’ve got at-home chemical products, like Round Up and other fertilizers. There is a lot of petroleum product. There is a lot of red gas cans floating around. We’re seeing a lot of the larger diesel tanks that we see on some of these agricultural farms, businesses, as well as hunting camps.”

There is also dead wildlife and waste floating in the backwater. According to Elfer, some people have developed respiratory issues and rashes because of the toxic mix.

The Warren County EMA is working with the Mississippi State Department of Health to get people returning to the flooded areas Tetanus shots.

The water could fully receded by August or later.