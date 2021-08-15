Mississippi school districts see COVID cases rise as students, staff return in person

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID cases are still surging in Mississippi and school districts are starting to see outbreaks among students, faculty and staff.

The COVID outbreaks in schools are leaving families with one question. Should schools start considering a virtual option for students?

As of August 10, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 students have been quarantined since the beginning of school.

The delta variant has created a fourth wave in coronavirus cases and more and more young people are becoming infected, according to health experts. Some people feel the health of students is at risk and the virtual option should be avaliable for them. However, others think its more important for students to be back in school.

“Well initially, it was a challenge with them being home and me working from home but, at the end of the day I want my child to be safe so virtual would be an option for me because my child would be at home, safe at home, and I know that she’s alive at home,” said Fatima Ward.

“I’m torn, the kids should be in the classroom but right now with everything going on it’s scary to have them in the classroom especially the one who can’t get vaccinated,” said Cedric Smith.

Many school districts have issued temporary mask mandates for students and teachers. An official mask mandate is not in place by the state and Governor Tate Reeves said he doesn’t plan to issue one.

A few students said they prefer to be back in school because virtual learning was a challenge and they missed their teachers and seeing their friends.