Mississippi School Finder introduced to aid families in search of education options

CUPERTINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi School Finder website (msschoolfinder.org), a project sponsored by Empower Mississippi and in-state education partners. It offers users a complete picture of public, private, and alternative education options available in their communities.

According to Empower Mississippi, families can customize their search for nearby schools by grade, driving distance, and school type. The site also provides a view of the entire state’s education landscape for those moving to Mississippi.



“Every child in the state deserves a great education. While there are great options led by great educators, from traditional public school to public charters to private schools and beyond, the search for the right setting for each student is not always easy,” said Elyse Marcellino, Vice President for Education for Empower Mississippi. “The Mississippi School Finder is designed to inform and equip families in their search for the best school for their student, and we are excited to offer this tool in a user-friendly format to help families making such an important decision.”

LATEST STORIES: