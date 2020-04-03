Mississippi schools encouraged to take advantage of free Virtual Kids Heart Challenge from American Heart Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association is helping families stay active and healthy through its Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge.

The virtual experience includes a 10-day challenge, featuring fun, engaging activities that will not only help combat a case of cabin fever, but it will also allow students and parents to stay connected while not together at school.

“While the school closures are necessary to ensure the safety of our children, families and community, I can’t help to be genuinely concerned about the students’ missed opportunities from school activities, to community and social events, to valuable time spent with one another, including our Kids Heart Challenge,” said Metro Jackson American Heart Association Youth Market Director Liz Young.

Daily emails will offer home activities, kid-friendly recipes and tips for parents to keep mental health and physical activity a priority.

“We are focused on the safety of your child,” said Young. “At the same time, keeping kids on the move and eating nutritious foods is extremely important to our students’ heart health.”

Over the 10-day time span, families can join in the following activities:

Dance

Know Your Heart

Complete Finn’s Missions

Jump!

Connect the Dots

Know the Stroke Signs

Time to Cook Healthy!

Game Day

Slam Dunk! Be Grateful

Move More

Students and parents may only access the Kids Heart Challenge through their school.

If you are interested in signing up, contact your school administrator to express interest.

School administrators should contact Liz Young at liz.young@heart.org or 601-942-1319.

Registration and all materials are free.