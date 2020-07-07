JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi schools are planning for students to return in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 News talked to Erica Webber-Jones with Mississippi Association of Educators. She discussed how schools could go about the academic school year.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Moment: State lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
- Lawmakers want independent probe into Vanessa Guillen’s murder
- Jackson restaurants adapt to changes brought on by COVID-19
- Mississippi schools prepare for students to return
- Return to schools won’t be a one-size-fits-all deal, says Fauci