Mississippi member of the U.S. Homeland Security are waiting at Camp Blanding in Starke, Florida preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Members of the Type III search and rescue team are involved in planning meetings with state, local and federal partners before they head into the field to help with response efforts.

Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas this week and is expected to continue along a path of destruction starting in Florida and then northward along the eastern seaboard.