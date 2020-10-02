Mississippi Secretary of State discusses preparations for General Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is focusing on making sure voters are safe during the November election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mississippi National Guard was staged at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Friday to pick up tons of protective equipment that will be delivered statewide. Through the CARES Act funds, Watson said his office was able to provide all 82 counties with extra PPE, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disposable pens.

As for Friday’s event, Watson said the crates will be delivered to nine distribution points. County circuit clerks will pick them up and drop them off at different precincts in their area.

