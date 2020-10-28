Mississippi Secretary of State has until Nov. 6 to issue response on Initiative 65 petition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court pushed back the date of when Secretary of State Michael response needs to issue his response to a challenge to Initiative 65, in regards to medical marijuana.

On Tuesday, the City of Madison and Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler have filed an emergency petition before the Mississippi Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was unconstitutionally brought to voters.

Watson was originally supposed to respond no later than Wednesday, October 28. He now has until November 6 to issue his response.

