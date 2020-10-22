Mississippi Secretary of State releases statement about new administrative rules on voting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson released a statement on Thursday about the newly-adopted administrative rules regarding absentee voting and polling place safety.
House Bills 1521 and 824 (Laws of 2020, Regular Session) authorized the Secretary of State’s Office to develop administrative rules with regard to absentee voting and polling place safety. Our office adopted rules that ensure absentee ballots are considered a voter’s final vote. In the event a ballot is rejected due to a signature mismatch, the voter is given an opportunity to cure the rejection in accordance with the administrative rules. In addition, the newly-adopted rules provide regulations concerning safety for in-person voting. Our office will continue to work with county election officials to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure it is as safe as possible to vote in person on Election Day.Michael Watson, Secretary of State (R-Miss.)
