Mississippi Secretary of State warns business owners of fraudulent mailer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Secretary of State’s Office is warning the business community, especially LLCs, to be cautious of a misleading mailer sent by a private entity called C.F.S.

In the mailer, the company offers to prepare 2021 annual reports for a $75.00 fee. The mailer may appear to be official government correspondence, but the fine print makes it clear it is not.

All business owners should be aware this correspondence is not authorized by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

As a reminder, domestic LLC owners can file annual reports on the Secretary of State’s website at no cost. Annual reports are due by April 15 of each year, and the Secretary of State’s Office sends numerous reminders, via electronic mail and traditional mail, reminding our Mississippi LLCs of upcoming filing deadlines and responsibilities.

Businesses may report deceptive or misleading solicitations to the Secretary of State’s Office or the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline is 1-800-281-4418.

For more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division at customerservice@sos.ms.gov or (601)359-1633.

