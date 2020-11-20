Mississippi sees highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Mississippi Hospital Association, 863 people are currently hospitalized in Mississippi with the coronavirus. They said the number has increased since Thursday, November 19, becoming the highest hospitalization total since the end of August.

Health experts discussed the pandemic and the hospitalization rate in Mississippi during a news conference on Friday.

“Hospitals are working hard each and every day to take care of everyone throughout this pandemic. We are asking for your help. If we limit social gatherings, wear masks, exercise physical distancing and wash our hands, we have a tremendous impact on the number of COVID patients that we will see infected across the state of Mississippi,” said Mississippi Hospital Association President/CEO Timothy Moore.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs confirmed in a tweet that there are zero ICU beds available in Jackson and very few elsewhere in the state.

LATEST STORIES: