Mississippi sees low voter turnout on municipal primary election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, there were reports of low voter turnout for the municipal primary elections on Tuesday, April 6. The office said there was also a low volume of calls throughout the day. The office fielded about 200 calls while polls were open, relating to polling place locations and campaigning.

The office also received a handful of calls regarding pollbook issues in one municipality. There were also complaints regarding a few municipalities requiring voters to perform temperature checks before entering a precinct. Under the office’s administrative rules, “a person wishing to vote shall not be denied entry to the location for failure to wear a face mask or failure to submit to a temperature check upon entry to cast his/her ballot.” They said the issue was quickly resolved.

We had over 15 dedicated public servants from our office traveling to various precincts around the state yesterday. We want Mississippians to know we are actively watching to make sure our election laws are being followed and properly administered so they can have confidence in our election system. A huge thanks goes out to the wonderful poll managers and Municipal Clerks, without whom our municipal elections would be impossible. We will continue following up on any irregularities reported to our office in an effort to continue refining and strengthening Mississippi’s elections.” Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.)

Any voter who cast an affidavit ballot on Municipal Primary Election Day because the voter did not have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Municipal Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to show an acceptable form of photo identification.

Municipalities have until April 16 to send certified results from primary elections to the Secretary of State’s office. All municipal primary runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, April 27, and the general election will be on Tuesday, June 8.