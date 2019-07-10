Mississippi sees revenue increase in most recent budget year

Mississippi government collected nearly 5% more money during the state budget year that recently ended than it did the year before.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi government collected nearly 5% more money during the state budget year that recently ended than it did the year before.

Newly released information from the Legislative Budget Office shows that’s an increase of about $278 million.

Total state revenue was nearly $6 billion during fiscal 2019, which ended June 30. It was about $5.7 billion in 2018.

Most of the revenue is from tax collections, but the numbers include money the state collected from lawsuits – about $18 million in 2019 and $32 million the year before.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says the state had “great year-end numbers.” He noted on Twitter that Republicans have cut taxes “over 50 times in the last eight years.”