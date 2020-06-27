JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Senate passed the resolution to remove the confederate battle flag from the Mississippi state flag.
The passing comes after a majority approval of 36-14 in the State Senate. The flag bill needed two-thirds to pass in the senate.
The House and the Senate will have to vote on the bill Sunday, June 28.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi House of Representatives voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.
According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.
The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God We Trust.”
Mississippians will have the opportunity to vote on the final state flag design in November 2020.
The House passed the flag bill in a two-thirds majority with 85 yeas and 34 nays to advance the bill.
LATEST STORIES:
- Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
- Florida records new daily high with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases
- Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school
- Mississippi Senate approves bill to change state flag
- Southern Miss cancels commencement set for August