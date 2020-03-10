Mississippi Senate approves legislation on Pre-K Early Learning Collaboratives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that would revise curriculum and funding requirements for Mississippi’s nationally-recognized pre-K program passed the Mississippi Senate.

Early Learning Collaboratives (ELCs) provide grants to communities to set up, expand, support, and facilitate early childhood education programs for four-year-olds. For the 2019-2020 school year, the Legislature provided $6.7 million for ELCs in 19 districts.

Senate Bill 2286, authored by Senator Brice Wiggins, would require ELCs to use an “evidence-based curriculum” demonstrating a significant effect on improving student outcomes. The legislation also would require individualized professional development plans for teachers and teacher assistants, and would raise the per pupil state appropriation to $2,500 for a full-day program.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

