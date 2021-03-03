Mississippi Senate committees pass bill to create conservation trust fund

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Committees in the Mississippi Senate approved a bill that would create an outdoor conservation trust fund. House Bill 1231 now heads to the full senate for consideration.

The bill would create a 12-member Board of Trustees (with seven voting) appointed by the Governor and Lt. Governor to manage the trust, to be used for acquisition of land for public use for grants to counties, municipalities, and state agencies to improve parks, trails, and other public land. The fund has a cap of $20 million, and grant funds must be expended within two years after receipt.

“As a hunter and outdoor enthusiast, I am keenly aware of how important it is to protect and improve our public lands for future generations. Mississippi has so much potential because of its wide-open, natural spaces,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “The creation of this fund will help us to continue to maximize this potential for the betterment of all citizens.”